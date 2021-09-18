3 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $265,000

Enter into this WATER-FRONT 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ALL ONE LEVEL home w/ ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, PRIVATE POND VIEWS, and walking trails to experience CUL-DE-SAC living at its finest! Built in 2018 and WELL MAINTAINED, this home is just like NEW! Rest well in the FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE; entertain friends off the BACK PATIO in the SUNNY BACKYARD; utilize one of the bedrooms as a HOME OFFICE; and prepare meals in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with flawless MARBLE COUNTERTOPS, a WALK-IN PANTRY, dedicated DINING NOOK, and high-end WHITE CABINETS! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just 10-15 min. from Fluvanna County public schools!