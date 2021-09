A number of new businesses are set to open in Franklin in the coming months. A new Burlington Coat Factory location is set to open at 545 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste. 100, Franklin, in the Thoroughbred Shopping Center. The shop, which offers clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children, is slated to open in October, according to the company's website. The store is the latest retailer to join the shopping center, which will also be home to a new location of Trader Joe's set to open later this summer. www.burlington.com.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO