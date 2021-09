Steven Gerrard will go into his 50th European tie as Rangers boss believing Lyon are “arguably the best” team his side will have faced so far.The Light Blues host the Ligue 1 outfit in their Europa League Group A opener at Ibrox on Thursday night.Since Gerrard took over as Gers manager in 2018, he has garnered a record of 25 wins, 16 draws and eight defeats against European opposition and rates French side Lyon, bossed by Peter Bosz who guided Bayer Leverkusen to victory over the Scottish Champions in the last-16 of the Europa League in 2020, as top...

