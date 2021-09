DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Across the Miami Valley hospitals are being pushed to the edge as they try to manage growing numbers of COVID-19 patients. “We need people to take us seriously now, to wear their masks, and get vaccinated so we can come out of this on the other side,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, the president and CEO for the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

