Nelson County, ND

Survey shows Nelson County, N.D., will need more than 240 employees in next two years

By Ingrid Harbo
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson County will need more than 240 new employees over the next two years, according to a survey of the county’s businesses. The survey also showed that businesses in the county – situated in northeast North Dakota between Grand Forks and Devils Lake – have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also that business challenges in the county include a lack of housing options and a lack of community support. Overall, according to the survey, the average need for new employees in the county is about two per small business.

#N D
