Mike Jacobs: Young waxwings won’t win any beauty contests

It’s not likely that anyone would call an immature cedar waxwing a “pretty bird.” Immature waxwings lack the glossy sleekness that characterizes their parents, and they lack most of the field marks of adult birds. Young waxwings do have a hint of a crest that will become obvious as they age. The only other visual clues that an immature bird is a waxwing are a bright yellow band at the tip of the tail and a black “mask” between the bill and the eye.