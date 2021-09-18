CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell To Take Lead Role In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Former Charity

By Chronicle Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel and activist Naomi Campbell will lead one of the charities that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once led before stepping down from their royal roles. According to PEOPLE, Campbell was named a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee year. The organization was first formed in 2018 to invest in young leaders and entrepreneurs who impact their communities across the Commonwealth of 54 nations.

