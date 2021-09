The 2022 Kia Sorento is a different sort of three-row SUV, and that's actually the main reason to consider one. For starters, it's smaller than the others, making it more manageable to drive for those who'll only need that extra row on rare occasions – which isn't an unusual use case. At the same time, it's still larger than compact SUVs, including the few that have three rows themselves. Then there's what's going on under the hood (and floor). The Sorento offers four powertrain choices, most notably the regular Sorento Hybrid that gets 37 mpg combined and the new 2022 Sorento PHEV plug-in hybrid that'll travel 31 miles on electricity only.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO