CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Check out the bombers and fighters of the South Dakota Air and Space Museum

By Geoffrey Morrison
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Air and Space Museum is located next to Ellsworth Air Force Base. It's also home to one of the Air Force's two B-1B wings, hence the aircraft that greets you at the museum's entrance. For more info about this museum, and our tour, check out Cold War...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

B2 stealth bomber worth $2bn crash lands in Missouri

A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber worth $2bn crash landed at the Whiteman Air Force Base runway in Missouri on Tuesday.The bomber resorted to emergency landing at around 12.30 am on Tuesday after experiencing an “in-flight malfunction” during a routine training mission, Jennifer Greene, an air force spokesperson, told KMBC 9 News.The aircraft sustained some damage though there are no details available yet on the extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the crash landing did not result in a fire, local media reports said. An investigation has been ordered into the crash landing.The Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary flight restriction zone for six miles in all directions and about 8,000 feet from the ground after the accident. It is set to expire on 17 September.Counted among the deadliest aircraft in the United States’s military arsenal, the B2 bomber can deliver conventional and nuclear munitions. It accommodates two pilots — one in the left seat and a commander in the right seat.The entire fleet America’s B-2 bombers - there are 21 such aircraft ever manufactured for the US - has been stationed at the Whiteman Air Force Base since 17 December 1993.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
South Dakota State
State
Hawaii State
thedrive

Russian-Made Mi-17 Helicopter Flown By Secretive U.S. Group Land's In Farmer's Field

A Bell 407 helicopter from the same organization swooped in after the Mi-17 was forced to make an emergency landing. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively, and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Grissom
thedrive

Damaged B-2 Spirit Is Sitting Wing-Down Off The Runway After Landing Mishap

Satellite imagery shows that a B-2's late-night emergency landing resulted in it ending up resting on its side off the runway at Whiteman AFB. We were first to report on a mishap that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, and involved one of just 20 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in existence. The incident occurred after the stealth bomber had malfunctioned on a training flight and made an emergency landing at its home airfield—Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri—at around 12:40 AM local time. The aircraft was subsequently damaged upon touching down and restrictions were placed over airspace within six miles of the rural base. While we received an official comment that the incident did indeed occur and that the aircraft was damaged, the extent of the damage was not released. It now appears that the B-2 made a 'runway excursion,' ending up wing-down in the grass beside Whiteman's only runway.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Five B-21 Raider Stealth Bombers Are Now In Final Assembly

The fact that three more B-21s are now being assembled is a major indication of how fast the high-stakes bomber program is progressing. The U.S. Air Force now has no fewer than five examples of its secretive Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber in a process of final assembly. That’s three more airframes than we knew about before today and further indication that the new flying-wing bomber is making significant progress, albeit well away from the public gaze.
PALMDALE, CA
Defense One

US Air Force Developing Combat Tanker-Airlifter that Can Land on Water

The U.S. Air Force is working on detachable pontoons and other modifications for its MC-130J Commando II that could enable special forces to rely less on land-based runways in future conflicts, the service said Monday. The Commando II will be outfitted with a “removable amphibious float modification” to allow water-based...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Laredo Morning Times

Someone in San Antonio downed tequila on a future Air Force One aircraft

Boeing has launched an investigation into how two empty mini tequila bottles were left on a future Air Force One Jet, the Wall Street Journal reports. The journal cites people familiar with incident, and says the bottles were found sometime this month on an Air Force One jet being built in San Antonio. It's not clear where the bottles were found.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#The Air Force#B 1a#Wings Over#Cnet Airborne#Boeing#Ellsworth#Cnet Engines#Navy#Nike#Cnet Delta#Cnet Pa Corsair#Thunderstreak
americanmilitarynews.com

In a first, Air Force flies 2 big MQ-9 Reaper drones from mainland to Hawaii as part of new maritime emphasis

The Air Force said it is flying two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the continental United States to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s “untapped potential in a maritime environment ” and to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii—which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Post

In 1948, one demonstration of a ‘hands-off’ B-17 fight landing almost went very wrong

Sometime between 1947 and 1956 there was an air show at Bolling Field. I was a kid, attending that show with my World War II pilot father. They were flying an empty B-17, remote controlled by a radio link from a second B-17 flying behind it, attempting to land the pilotless plane on the runway in front of the crowd. The remote-controlled plane hit hard. I can still see this in slow motion in my mind: The plane was sliding off the runway toward the reviewing stands where we were sitting. It was a pretty dangerous thing to attempt at a public show in front of a crowd. Does anyone have a memory of this?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Air Force Is Testing Robotic Loaders To Mount Hypersonic Missiles On Its Bombers

The ability to rapidly load large hypersonic missiles onto Air Force bombers that are operating from remote airfields is of increasing importance. Picture the scene, a decade or so in the future. A close ally of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region has come under attack from a regional power, and the U.S. Air Force has deployed bombers to the area. These aircraft are stationed at established airfields but without the major infrastructure to support large-scale bomber operations, to reduce the chances of having these assets knocked out on the ground.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
eturbonews.com

Mysterious Flights of the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter

Although the F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter jet has officially been replaced by the F-22 Raptor jet, it appears to still be in service, disguised as cruise missiles. In fact, the history of the Nighthawk is not without mystery. Creation of the Nighthawk was carried out in secret beginning in 1975.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy