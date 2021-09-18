Compost Awareness Week Poster & Video Contest

Monterey Bay Aquarium has several otter enrichment events planned. Defenders of Wildlife will present a conservation-minded livestream on Sept. 21. LET'S FACE FURRY FACTS: Even if you've never said the word "aww" in your life at the sight of something sweet, or squealed with delight, or covered your face because you can't handle one more second of cuteness, you inherently understand what everyone gets: Otters are otterly adorable. How otterly adorable? Well, for one, a person can be inspired to write the word "otterly" at the merest thought of the ocean-loving mammals. They're ultra-furry, they comically somersault, twist, and tumble in the waves, and how they carry their babies upon their tummies could melt even the hardest of hearts. But beyond these otterly obvious qualities, this truth remains: Caring for otters, animals that have faced extreme moments of possible extinction in the all-too-recent past, is an important part of the furry fandom.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO