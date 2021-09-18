Clyde “Clyde the Glide” Fessler, Jr. glided peacefully into heaven on Sept. 13, 2021. He took with him his quick wit, exuberance for life, and adventurous spirit. He left behind for all of us memories extraordinaire on which to draw in moments of loneliness as well as when we need a laugh and a smile. Clyde rose each morning excited about a new day, and rather than viewing life as a glass half full, his tumbler brimmed over with excitement and positive energy for what each new day would bring.