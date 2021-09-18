CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joleon Lescott insists Pep Guardiola didn't mean to disrespect Man City fans after his dig at 17,000 empty seats at the Etihad... but admits it 'could have been articulated differently'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoleon Lescott says Pep Guardiola did not mean to disrespect Manchester City fans when he asked for a greater attendance during their clash with Southampton. The manager was criticised after inviting fans to turn up in greater numbers for their Premier League showdown after 38,062 watched City beat RB Leipzig at the Etihad on Wednesday.

