Joleon Lescott insists Pep Guardiola didn't mean to disrespect Man City fans after his dig at 17,000 empty seats at the Etihad... but admits it 'could have been articulated differently'

Pep Guardiola has urged more Manchester City fans to attend the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton.The Manchester City manager believes his side may be tired after surviving a thrilling Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.Speaking after the 6-3 win, Guardiola urged supporters to turn up and get behind the Premier League champions.“We will be tired,” Guardiola told BT Sport. “I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way [RB Leipzig] play. They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it’s a really important game for us.“I would say the last...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO