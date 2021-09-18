CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wishing for the Midas Touch?  Exploring money worship

By Rick Kahler, Black Hills Pioneer, Local Columnist
Black Hills Pioneer
 7 days ago

OPINION — In the second of this four-part series on money scripts, let’s explore the category that Dr. Brad Klontz calls money worship. Unless you have always envied the mythical “golden touch” of King Midas, you may be quick to dismiss the possibility of being someone who worships money. However, your dominant money scripts may fit into this category if they are like the following: “Things would get better if I had more money,” “More money will make me happier,” and “Money would solve all of my problems.”

