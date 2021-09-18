Wishing for the Midas Touch?  Exploring money worship

Several years ago, my wife and I were flying into Wichita, Kansas. It was quite an eventful flight. First, we were sitting near the back of the plane and a man sitting behind us, passed out in the aisle. The flight attendants hurried to his side and called for a doctor on the plane. The man regained consciousness and was checked out. He was kind of “out of it” still, so the flight attendant asked if he could sit next to us so we could watch him until we landed. We agreed and he took a seat next to us. When we landed, we decided to walk off the plane with him to make sure he was OK. By the time we were disembarking, he seemed to be mostly back to normal.

