Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC Fight Night 192
After a nice weekend off, the UFC is back to work, and so is the Sherdog Pick 'Em league, taking our best shots at UFC Fight Night 192. What had been a marathon fight card lost one bout on weigh-in day, but there are still 14 pairs of similarly sized men and women set to enter the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 37. There are a couple of massive betting favorites on the card, and the Sherdog staff is leaning heavily on some of those matchups as well. Notably, Sherdog's intrepid European correspondent, Tudor Leonte, was the only one to pick the biggest underdog on the card, Christos Giagos.www.chatsports.com
