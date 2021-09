Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and four of them (as of this writing) made their pro debuts in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers, Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears all threw their first pass Sunday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO