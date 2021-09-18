CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the Mavericks rank in ESPN’s annual preseason awards panel

By Matthew T Phillips
Cover picture for the articleESPN recently conducted their annual preseason awards panel. Luka Doncic received the third most votes for most valuable player, behind Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant is a trendy pick for MVP and he makes a ton of sense from a talent perspective. However, given the Brooklyn Nets loaded roster and Durant’s injury history it is incredibly unlikely that he plays enough to win the award.

AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks have parted ways with controversial executive

After the exits of GM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle earlier this offseason, the Dallas Mavericks are seeing another high-profile departure. Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that the Mavs have parted ways with controversial executive Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris. The move was not a firing however, Townsend adds. Voulgaris’ contract simply expired and was not renewed by new GM Nico Harrison.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Roundtable: Trading Kristaps Porzingis?

This week Dallas Morning News Columnist Tim Cowlishaw suggested the Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis for Ben Simmons. While he acknowledges it’s not a real trade, it’s largely about the value of Porzingis and the need for Dallas to have some defensive players. It got us to thinking and talking: should the Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis? Should he get more time or should they move him as soon as possible?
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

For Josh Green, rapid development is key

With the 18th overall pick in the 2020 draft, the Mavericks selected Josh Green, despite both Saddiq Bey and Tyrese Maxey being available. The Mavericks were enamored with Green’s physical traits and potential to be a prototypical “three and D” guard. Green’s skill set was particularly appealing to the Mavericks as a bigger guard who could still guard the point of attack.
NBA
Reggie Bullock
Lebron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rick Carlisle
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Jason Kidd
Jalen Brunson
Kevin Durant
Mavs Moneyball

It’s a make or break year for Kristaps Porzingis

The idea of Kristaps Porzingis is so bloody appealing. He’s 7’3”, athletic in a useful NBA way, and has the confidence of a scoring guard. He has shot-blocking chops and understands basketball at a high level. And yet, he’s never lived up to the idea in a meaningful way. Injuries...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Dallas Mavericks team radio broadcasts moving to 97.1 The Eagle

After getting foreshadowed by Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News this morning, Mark Cuban confirmed the news that Dallas Maverick Radio broadcasts will now be heard on 97.1 The Eagle and that long time voice of the Mavericks Chuck Cooperstein will still do play-by-play. Cuban later followed up noting...
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Expectations abound for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic’s sophomore season with the Dallas Mavericks was special. The team ended up being better than anyone thought possible with Doncic taking a leap much sooner than expected. Dallas had an MVP candidate and an electric, though fragile, number two in Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavericks lost in six games...
NBA
#Espn#The Mavericks#The Brooklyn Nets
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
NBC Sports

Where Celtics land in ESPN's standings predictions

The Boston Celtics overhauled their roster, coaching staff, and front office over the summer after a letdown 2020-21 NBA season. But will those changes be enough to propel them back to the top of the Eastern Conference?. If you ask the NBA experts over at ESPN, it'll take more than...
NBA
