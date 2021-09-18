Where the Mavericks rank in ESPN’s annual preseason awards panel
ESPN recently conducted their annual preseason awards panel. Luka Doncic received the third most votes for most valuable player, behind Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant is a trendy pick for MVP and he makes a ton of sense from a talent perspective. However, given the Brooklyn Nets loaded roster and Durant’s injury history it is incredibly unlikely that he plays enough to win the award.www.mavsmoneyball.com
