The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to strong U.S.-EU relations, and he and High Representative Borrell discussed issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, and the Balkans. The Secretary welcomed the recent release of the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and reiterated the United States’ intention to work closely with the EU and other partners to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary and High Representative also discussed ways to deepen U.S.-EU cooperation on technology and trade.

