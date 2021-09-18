The best VPN for Windows in 2021

If you’ve been on the internet in the past couple of years, you’ve surely seen mentions of a VPN for Windows and how it can help protect your privacy online. Despite competition from Apple, the Windows OS is the most widely used in the world, sitting at approximately 68%. So you can see the need for a Windows VPN — there are plenty of individuals out there who are not protecting their computers, and it’s important that they understand the importance of securing their Windows device. Since Windows is the most popular OS in the world, all of the best VPN services provide amazing services for you and it becomes a battle of choice. Which VPN is the right one for me? Feel free to do your own research on the six VPNs we’ve compiled for you below, and alternatively, if you want to dip your toes in the VPN industry before diving in, check out our list of the best free VPN services.