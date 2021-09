I’m going to start this the way I start so many conversations: Do you want this pandemic to end?. Those who say no, well, take them out back. The vast majority of us, however, who say yes, here’s my next question: What’s your elixir? Because we have been in a vexing pattern of hoping things will work out, seeing numbers dip, easing restrictions, congregating and hoping again, then watching numbers tick back up and hoping and curbing gatherings — and did I mention hoping? — for about the time it takes some babies to be conceived, incubated, birthed and start walking. What makes anyone think, with the potency of this virus and speed of its contagion, that a crossing-our-fingers-and-toes approach will change a thing? Ditch the delusion — we need more vaccine mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO