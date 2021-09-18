Stunning home on Geneva Lake available for just shy of $8 million: Open House

Beautifully Crafted Home Situated on 7th Hole of The Signature Arnold Palmer Golf Course. Enter To The Foyer W/Open Concept. This Split Level 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Ranch W/Finished Lower Level & Tall Ceilings Is A Must See. Top of The Line & State Of The Art, No Expense Spared! New Granite Countertops, Wood/Slate/Porcelain/ Marble Flooring, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Central Vac, Built-in Speakers, Island W/Electric, Stainless Steel Appliances, Butler Pantry, Laundry W/Built in Storage, Granite Sink, Master Suite + Walk In Closet, Separate Sinks, Large Tiled Shower, Jetted Tub. Lower Level: Theatre Room, Wine Cellar, Wet Bar W/Refrigerator, New Patio, Living Room W/Fireplace, 4th Bedroom, Walk-in Shower W/Quartz Top. Spacious Composite Deck, Security System, Electric Dog Fence, Irrigation System & More.
