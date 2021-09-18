CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Stunning home on Geneva Lake available for just shy of $8 million: Open House

By David Schuyler
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you walked the arduous Geneva Lake Shore Path, it's possible you've strolled by this stunning luxury home in the town of Linn that you can now buy for $7,995,000.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

$12 Million Buys You This Lake Ozark Dream Home

This home is straight out of a Home & Garden Magainze with the perfect view of the Lake of the Ozarks. The home is in a gated neighborhood surrounded by three homes on the property. Within the compound the house has a private tennis court, putting green, 3 swimming pools (indoor & outdoor), Dock (6 Slips), 130 solar panels, & 13 Acres located in the heart of Lake Ozark.
TENNIS
Classic Rock 96.1

Stunning, Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola Just Under 6 Million Dollars

When you think of a dream home, you're probably thinking about something similar to the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola. This property has it all, whether you like to spend your time outdoors enjoying the great state of Texas or staying inside in the gigantic kitchen making food, this place has it all. You're definitely going to want to check out the photos from this gorgeous property known as the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola.
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva Lake#Open House#Lake Shore#Linn
Lake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $950,000

Beautifully Crafted Home Situated on 7th Hole of The Signature Arnold Palmer Golf Course. Enter To The Foyer W/Open Concept. This Split Level 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Ranch W/Finished Lower Level & Tall Ceilings Is A Must See. Top of The Line & State Of The Art, No Expense Spared! New Granite Countertops, Wood/Slate/Porcelain/ Marble Flooring, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Central Vac, Built-in Speakers, Island W/Electric, Stainless Steel Appliances, Butler Pantry, Laundry W/Built in Storage, Granite Sink, Master Suite + Walk In Closet, Separate Sinks, Large Tiled Shower, Jetted Tub. Lower Level: Theatre Room, Wine Cellar, Wet Bar W/Refrigerator, New Patio, Living Room W/Fireplace, 4th Bedroom, Walk-in Shower W/Quartz Top. Spacious Composite Deck, Security System, Electric Dog Fence, Irrigation System & More.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
luxuryrealestate.com

Panoramic Ocean View Home Just Sold in Crystal Cove for $7.8 Million

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - Representing the buyer in this $7,800,000 transaction, Kevin Aaronson has aided in the sale of 6 Rockshore Bluff in Newport Coast, California. As team leader of The Aaronson Group, Kevin Aaronson specializes in luxury and Orange County coast real estate. Boasting glorious 180-degree panoramic views of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
98.3 The KEY

Just Shy of $2 M Spectacular Yakima Home for Sale (Gallery)

Fresh and ready to sell this Yakima home features 4 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, multiple living room spaces perfect for wining, dining across 7,400 square feet according to Realtor.com!. Love a place with a view? Oooh, baby! What about balconies, a swimming pool, polished hardwood floors with floor-to-ceiling...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Robb Report

This Architecturally Striking Hamptons Beach House Just Listed for $19.5 Million

Summer may be winding down, but there’s always need for a weekend retreat—particularly in a coveted location. Luckily, a beautiful contemporary home on the Hamptons waterfront, with a picture-perfect pool and dock, has just listed for sale for $19.5 million. The four-bedroom house, designed by renowned architect Fred Stelle of the award-winning local firm Stelle Lomont Rouhani, perches on the strip of land between Mecox Bay and Flying Point Beach in the Water Mill area of the Hamptons. The minimalist wood-and-glass box on Burnetts Cove Road was built in 2013 for a young professional couple, who are selling in a market that’s still...
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Log House on Lake Wallenpaupack

Theodore Roosevelt would have loved this place. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If mass timber is the wave of the future in building construction, the builders of this Lake Wallenpaupack log house for sale must have misheard the clarion call.
REAL ESTATE
WBKO

Seven area houses to open their doors for Parade of Homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the pandemic, we have likely spent a lot more time at home. It may have lead you to re-evaluate your living situation. Does it need to an upgrade? Maybe you’re building a new house, remodeling, or looking to invest in some simple home improvement projects.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
luxuryrealestate.com

Patti Williams of Chase International Real Estate Sells Stunning Lake Front Estate for $5.5 Million

TAHOE CITY, CA - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 1090 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA for $5,500,000. Representing the seller was Patti Williams. Step back in time and feel the nostalgia of this vintage lakefront home with pier, boat lift and shared buoy. In pristine condition, this well-built, 1.1-acre estate features a spacious kitchen, living room and a dining area which leads itself well into an open floorplan, two bedrooms on the main level plus loft upstairs.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Lake Geneva Regional News

Find the spotlight at open mic nights in Geneva Lake area

Every music legend has to start somewhere, and a stage on an open mic night is a good place to scout local talent. Fortunately, several establishments host open mic nights throughout the Geneva Lake area, giving artists the chance to shine on a weekly basis. Here are a few of...
GENOA CITY, WI
Lake Geneva Regional News

City of Lake Geneva to petition Town of Geneva to remove speed bumps on Center Street

The City of Lake Geneva is asking the Town of Geneva to “be a good neighbor” and remove some speed bumps that have caused concern among several residents. Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a motion, Sept. 13, to petition Town of Geneva officials to remove speed bumps on Center Street that are located in the town’s jurisdiction, particularly near the Stone Ridge subdivision.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy