After my post earlier in the week about how I'd feel about losing our second straight game, several of you replied post-game (correctly) that I got 3 out of the 4 things, or maybe 2 out of the 4 things, I wanted to see in order to be at peace with a loss. I thought I should revisit these issues in light of what we got on Thursday night. What we saw was a Giants loss to WFT, 30-29, after WFT had lost 20-16 to the LA Chargers, a similar team to the Giants, the week before.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO