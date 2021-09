Marvel Studios have big announcements at San Diego Comic-Con. The news includes the development of the Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali, who appears in True Detective, having a starring role. As we are still wrong that Eric Brooks will join MCU, Marvel announced that Bassam Tariq, Mogul Mowgli director, was hired to direct Blade. He confirmed the report and gave his insight into what we should expect of his vampire hunter version. Though the first Blade movie led by Wesley Snipes went before the first X-Men film two years ago, it wasn’t easy to realize that it was based on a comic book. It is not because of the relative obscurity of each character but because the horror genre felt more at home.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO