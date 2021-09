We often relate finding hope with a miracle or a sign that God shows us, but more often than not, that is not the case. Hope comes in so many forms from people, to events, to defeats, all the way to victories. Here in 1 Kings 19, we see hope in a cave, not an ideal place. We see that the setting is this; Elijah had just slain the prophets of Baal and was on a spiritual high. In chapter 19 we see him fleeing out of fear from Jezebel the evil queen. While fleeing, he gets away from the city, finds a juniper tree, and cries out to God to kill him in that instance. Instead, an angel of the Lord asks him to continue his journey and walk on.

