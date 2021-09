Gen. Mark Milley represents everything that is wrong with America’s senior military leadership today. He is the kind of political general that George Washington despised. After Gen. Horatio Gates disgracefully fled the field after losing the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War, Mr. Washington ensured that Mr. Gates never held command again. Mr. Washington knew of Mr. Gates’ role in the Conway Cabal in which he secretly conspired with members of the Continental Congress to undermine Mr. Washington, his Commander-in-Chief. Mr. Washington declined to have Mr. Gates hauled before a court-martial in the interest of national unity. At least Mr. Gates was never accused of conspiring with the enemy. Mr. Milley topped him there.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO