In recent years, Chad Green has been a fireman coming out of the Yankees bullpen. Lately, he’s poured gasoline onto the fire. The usually steady right-hander is in the midst of a dismal streak, having allowed home runs in each of his last three outings and runs in four consecutive appearances. The Yankees, however, bailed Green out by rallying for two runs and a 4-3 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday night.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO