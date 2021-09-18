Stunning home on Geneva Lake available for just shy of $8 million: Open House
If you walked the arduous Geneva Lake Shore Path, it's possible you've strolled by this stunning luxury home in the town of Linn that you can now buy for $7,995,000. The 8,755-square-foot four-level home at N1619 Lakeside Lane has six bedrooms and a whopping 10 bathrooms, including nine full bathrooms and a half-bath. It's in the private South Shore Club community along Geneva Lake and includes access to a pier, boats, a pool and clubhouse.www.bizjournals.com
