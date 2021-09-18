Stunning home on Geneva Lake available for just shy of $8 million: Open House

This penthouse in Chicago is for sale for the first time in 45-years, and the views are stunning and worth every penny. The Chicago Penthouse has six bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and when you see these photos of this penthouse you are going to be envious of whoever buys it. Views stretching from Navy Pier and Lake Michigan, this $16.9 million penthouse is stunning. It takes up the entire top floor of the building (which includes a grass "yard") with more than 8,000 square feet on the inside and 5,000 square feet for outdoor living. Looking at the photos you wouldn’t want to break anything in this house, it all looks so expensive and top of the line in statues and decorations.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO