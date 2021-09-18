CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Stunning home on Geneva Lake available for just shy of $8 million: Open House

By David Schuyler
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you walked the arduous Geneva Lake Shore Path, it's possible you've strolled by this stunning luxury home in the town of Linn that you can now buy for $7,995,000. The 8,755-square-foot four-level home at N1619 Lakeside Lane has six bedrooms and a whopping 10 bathrooms, including nine full bathrooms and a half-bath. It's in the private South Shore Club community along Geneva Lake and includes access to a pier, boats, a pool and clubhouse.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Fox Hollow Farm owner selling estate to live as a 'digital nomad'

Fox Hollow Farm, a bucolic 22 acres in Issaquah, is newly listed at $5.8 million after it entered the market last year at $6.8 million. Compass brokersTere Foster and Moya Skillman of Team Foster have this unique listing, which features a luxury 1943 Georgian manor home, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms, an epicurean kitchen, a circular drive, impeccable landscaping and large outdoor spaces for gatherings.
REAL ESTATE
Biz Times

Home on Oconomowoc Lake sold for $3.4 million

A home on North Petit Road, along the eastern end of Oconomowoc Lake and located in the Village of Oconomowoc Lake, sold recently for $3.4 million, according to state records. The home sits on 2.4-acre site, which has 108 feet of frontage on the lake, according to state records. The...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
101.5 KNUE

Stunning, Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola Just Under 6 Million Dollars

When you think of a dream home, you're probably thinking about something similar to the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola. This property has it all, whether you like to spend your time outdoors enjoying the great state of Texas or staying inside in the gigantic kitchen making food, this place has it all. You're definitely going to want to check out the photos from this gorgeous property known as the Spring Lakes Ranch in Mineola.
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva Lake#Open House#Lake Shore#Linn#Viking#Keefe Real Estate
KICK AM 1530

$12 Million Buys You This Lake Ozark Dream Home

This home is straight out of a Home & Garden Magainze with the perfect view of the Lake of the Ozarks. The home is in a gated neighborhood surrounded by three homes on the property. Within the compound the house has a private tennis court, putting green, 3 swimming pools (indoor & outdoor), Dock (6 Slips), 130 solar panels, & 13 Acres located in the heart of Lake Ozark.
TENNIS
luxuryrealestate.com

Panoramic Ocean View Home Just Sold in Crystal Cove for $7.8 Million

NEWPORT BEACH, CA - Representing the buyer in this $7,800,000 transaction, Kevin Aaronson has aided in the sale of 6 Rockshore Bluff in Newport Coast, California. As team leader of The Aaronson Group, Kevin Aaronson specializes in luxury and Orange County coast real estate. Boasting glorious 180-degree panoramic views of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Lake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $950,000

Beautifully Crafted Home Situated on 7th Hole of The Signature Arnold Palmer Golf Course. Enter To The Foyer W/Open Concept. This Split Level 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath Ranch W/Finished Lower Level & Tall Ceilings Is A Must See. Top of The Line & State Of The Art, No Expense Spared! New Granite Countertops, Wood/Slate/Porcelain/ Marble Flooring, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Central Vac, Built-in Speakers, Island W/Electric, Stainless Steel Appliances, Butler Pantry, Laundry W/Built in Storage, Granite Sink, Master Suite + Walk In Closet, Separate Sinks, Large Tiled Shower, Jetted Tub. Lower Level: Theatre Room, Wine Cellar, Wet Bar W/Refrigerator, New Patio, Living Room W/Fireplace, 4th Bedroom, Walk-in Shower W/Quartz Top. Spacious Composite Deck, Security System, Electric Dog Fence, Irrigation System & More.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
realtytimes.com

Home Seller Tips To Having A Successful Open House

Holding an open house for your soon-to-be-listed or newly on the market home is a lot like being on a game show where edging out the other contestants in a short period of time is key. In TV game shows, such as "Jeopardy," the contestants don’t automatically know answers to so many trivia questions; they study and they plan and they make it appear to viewers like they walk around with that body of knowledge every day. Open houses need to be thought of similarly. Once your home is on the market, an open house is your opportunity to plan and strategize how you are going to win over buyers in very short time.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lake Geneva Regional News

Find the spotlight at open mic nights in Geneva Lake area

Every music legend has to start somewhere, and a stage on an open mic night is a good place to scout local talent. Fortunately, several establishments host open mic nights throughout the Geneva Lake area, giving artists the chance to shine on a weekly basis. Here are a few of...
GENOA CITY, WI
107.3 KFFM

Just Shy of $2 M Spectacular Yakima Home for Sale (Gallery)

Fresh and ready to sell this Yakima home features 4 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, multiple living room spaces perfect for wining, dining across 7,400 square feet according to Realtor.com!. Love a place with a view? Oooh, baby! What about balconies, a swimming pool, polished hardwood floors with floor-to-ceiling...
YAKIMA, WA
hellowoodlands.com

The Lake House amenity complex opens at Grand Central Park

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, Grand Central Park celebrated the opening of The Lake House amenity complex. Tours were given of the 13-acre lakeside facility along with prizes, food by Pacific Yard House, games and more. Guests also had the opportunity to register to win a kayak, fire pit, fitness basket and a Yeti 45 Tundra cooler.
CONROE, TX
KICK AM 1530

Grand Illinois Penthouse For Sale For The First Time in 45-Years

This penthouse in Chicago is for sale for the first time in 45-years, and the views are stunning and worth every penny. The Chicago Penthouse has six bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and when you see these photos of this penthouse you are going to be envious of whoever buys it. Views stretching from Navy Pier and Lake Michigan, this $16.9 million penthouse is stunning. It takes up the entire top floor of the building (which includes a grass "yard") with more than 8,000 square feet on the inside and 5,000 square feet for outdoor living. Looking at the photos you wouldn’t want to break anything in this house, it all looks so expensive and top of the line in statues and decorations.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

House That’s Just 10-Feet Wide Sells for $1.25 Million in Boston

Now that’s some distinctive real estate. A famous 10-foot-wide house in Boston, known as the Skinny House, recently sold for $1.25 million. The house, in the North End neighborhood, hit the market this August for $1.2 million. It “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week,” realtor CL Properties said on Facebook.
BOSTON, MA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Log House on Lake Wallenpaupack

Theodore Roosevelt would have loved this place. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If mass timber is the wave of the future in building construction, the builders of this Lake Wallenpaupack log house for sale must have misheard the clarion call.
REAL ESTATE
Cleveland.com

Solon home with stunning backyard oasis asks $1.5M: House of the Week

SOLON, Ohio -- Every house has a distinguishing feature that sets it apart from others on the market. For 37495 Broadstone Drive, it’s the outdoor space. “The owners entertain a lot and this home offers ample opportunity for family and friends to kick back and relax,” says Howard Hanna listing agent Karine Garfield. “The backyard retreat is exceptional and truly an oasis tucked away in the suburbs. The covered deck is incredible and serves as their summer dining room, reading room and gathering spot in the summer months.”
SOLON, OH
Kickin Country 100.5

Oh No! This South Dakota House ‘Sunk’ Into The Ground!

Have you ever seen a sunken house like this? I've seen a few in my travels, but none that look as nice as this one. This "sunken home" is located in the self-proclaimed "world's pheasant capital", Doland, South Dakota. At only 864 square feet, you would feel cozy in this home. It does manage to squeeze two bedrooms and a bathroom into the small space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is surprisingly large for a home of this size. The home also features a full-sized washer and dryer.
DOLAND, SD
luxurylaunches.com

This $1.75 million modernist Joshua Tree home sits right in the center of a 100-acre California desert. It’s lavish, tech-laden, and comes with a library.

The pandemic has taught us to live solitarily, and we often feel uncomfortable when it gets too people-y around us. If you are too comfortable in your company and have deep pockets, maybe this modernist, five-acre home set among Joshua Tree National Park’s famous boulders can be your dream home. It’s a minimalistic gem nestled between the nothingness of a vast natural desert with no one to bother you leave maybe a few birds, bugs, lizards, and snakes. Called the House Between the Rocks or El Cemento Uno, it will boggle your mind with its amenities and luxuries right in the middle of the magnificent Mojave Desert landscape. This unusual monolithic dwelling is the brainchild of URBARC Design Studio and KUD Properties.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy