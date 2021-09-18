Former campaign manager for Tacoma council candidate now running against her as write-in

A Tacoma man is running a write-in campaign for City Council, District 2, after stepping down as campaign manager for another candidate in the same race. AJ Simoneaux Sr., who announced his run via social media on Sept. 12, filed as a write-in candidate Sept. 10, the Pierce County Auditor’s Office confirmed Wednesday. As a write-in candidate, Simoneaux’s name will not appear on the ballot or in the voters’ pamphlet.