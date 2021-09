Getting a new business off the ground is no small task. It may actually end up being one of the most daunting professional challenges an entrepreneur will ever face. You already know the odds are against you. More than 20 percent of small businesses don’t survive their first year, and half are gone in the first five years. While that sounds discouraging, don’t forget – 90 percent of America’s billionaires are also self-made.

