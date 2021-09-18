Data: Vaccines in Mississippi correctional facilities

Mississippi Today’s justice reporter, Brittany Brown, originally reported on discrepancies between Mississippi Department of Corrections vaccination rates and personal accounts from women incarcerated in their facilities.

According to data obtained by Mississippi Today, 89% of people incarcerated by Mississippi’s state-operated prisons are fully vaccinated. From Jan. 30 to Aug. 11, the Mississippi Department of Health issued more than 31,000 doses of vaccines to MDOC and its contracted healthcare provider VitalCore.

View our data breaking down vaccine administration by dosage and discernment among correctional facilities by vaccine producer:

Out of the doses provided by MSDH, so far Central Mississippi Correctional Facility used 38-42%* of their allotment, Parchman used 65% and South Mississippi Correctional Institution used 84%.

Of the 31,250 doses distributed to correctional facilities across the state, 78% were provided by Pfizer:

*Usage by specific brand was not made clear, so this range takes into account the possible use or nonuse of 600 Johnson & Johnson one-shot doses.

• MDOC says 89% of incarcerated population is fully vaccinated, though some say they’re still waiting on second dose

