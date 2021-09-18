CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data: Vaccines in Mississippi correctional facilities

 7 days ago
Mississippi Today’s justice reporter, Brittany Brown, originally reported on discrepancies between Mississippi Department of Corrections vaccination rates and personal accounts from women incarcerated in their facilities.

According to data obtained by Mississippi Today, 89% of people incarcerated by Mississippi’s state-operated prisons are fully vaccinated. From Jan. 30 to Aug. 11, the Mississippi Department of Health issued more than 31,000 doses of vaccines to MDOC and its contracted healthcare provider VitalCore.

View our data breaking down vaccine administration by dosage and discernment among correctional facilities by vaccine producer:

Out of the doses provided by MSDH, so far Central Mississippi Correctional Facility used 38-42%* of their allotment, Parchman used 65% and South Mississippi Correctional Institution used 84%.

Of the 31,250 doses distributed to correctional facilities across the state, 78% were provided by Pfizer:

*Usage by specific brand was not made clear, so this range takes into account the possible use or nonuse of 600 Johnson & Johnson one-shot doses.

MDOC says 89% of incarcerated population is fully vaccinated, though some say they’re still waiting on second dose

State tests show Mississippi student learning declined during pandemic

State test results from the spring paint the first picture of how the pandemic has affected Mississippi students’ learning — and overall, it’s not good. The results from the spring administration of state tests, or the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), show the percentage of students who passed the tests dropped 9% in English and 14% in math statewide. These assessments measure student achievement in grades 3-8, and high schoolers also take an English II and Algebra I test.
Marshall Ramsey: The Guv

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
Mississippi leads the nation in COVID- 19 deaths per capita and use of monoclonal antibody treatments

While Mississippi is no longer last in its vaccination rate against COVID-19, the state is now leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita. Mississippi surpassed New Jersey in COVID deaths per 100,000 residents this week, after the state held the title for 15 months. Mississippi taking the top spot was the direct result of a disastrous month that saw the state record more than 20% of its total infections and pushed its healthcare system to the brink of collapse.
Mississippi Stories: Jeffrey Rupp

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with Jeffrey Rupp, director of outreach for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach at Mississippi State University. Rupp, also an alderman in the city of Starkville, talks about the E-center, it’s missions, its successes and how it...
WATCH: COVID Community Town Hall

On Sept. 14, Mississippi Today hosted healthcare and education experts to answer your COVID-19 questions for Mississippi Today’s COVID Community Town Hall. The post WATCH: COVID Community Town Hall appeared first on Mississippi Today.
‘Pay alone won’t solve the problem.’ Lawmakers look at teacher salaries, benefits, support

Not only does Mississippi’s public school teacher pay lag other states, insurance and some other benefits cost teachers more or pale in comparison to others. The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday held a daylong hearing digging into teacher pay, benefits and other issues impacting teacher shortages and problems attracting and retaining qualified educators.
