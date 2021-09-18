CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E1UB_0c0BNgQQ00

Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

Some of the nation's top medical advisers on Friday delivered a stinging rebuke of the idea, in essence telling the White House: not so fast.

A key government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected Biden's plan to give COVID-19 booster shots across the board and instead recommended the extra vaccine dose only for those who are age 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease.

Biden’s Aug. 18 announcement that the federal government was preparing to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection had been made with great fanfare. It was meant to calm the nerves of millions of Americans fearful of a new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus.

“The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot,” Biden said, noting that his administration would be ready to begin the program on Sept. 20.

Biden added the qualification that third doses would require the signoff of health officials at the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but his public message glossed over the nuance.

“Just remember,” he said, “as a simple rule: Eight months after your second shot, get a booster shot.”

Biden’s plan drew immediate outrage from global health groups that encouraged the United States and other well-off nations to refrain from administering boosters until poorer countries could provide first doses to their most vulnerable citizens.

“Viewed from a global perspective, this is a squandering of a scarce global resource, as a consequence of which people will die,” said Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “I feel completely comfortable saying this,” he added, acknowledging that domestic political considerations weigh differently on presidents.

The Biden plan was criticized, too, by medical professionals, who cited a lack of safety data on extra doses and raised doubts about the value of mass boosters, rather than ones targeted to specific groups.

“It created enormous pressure on the agency to go along with what the White House wanted,” said Lurie, who characterized the FDA panel’s decision as a “rebuke” of Biden’s efforts to circumvent standard procedures. “That’s what we’re trying to get beyond after the Trump era.”

“Following them has served FDA very well when they’ve done that,” he added. He contrasted the expeditious authorization of the vaccines to the agency's brief flirtation with unproven COVID-19 treatments such as the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine during the Trump administration. “When they’ve strayed from it, they’ve got in trouble.”

The nonbinding recommendation from the outside experts who advise the FDA is not the last word. The FDA will consider the group’s advice and make its own decision, probably within days. The CDC is set to weigh in next week.

One of the FDA’s advisers, Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told reporters after the meeting that while the Biden administration had planned for boosters for the general population, “that’s not this. This is, ‘We’re going to test the water one foot at a time.'’'

The committee “parked all of that stuff and did their job,” said Norman Baylor, former director of the FDA’s office of vaccine review. “I’ll be very frank here: I think this meeting was rushed. I would say it should have happened later,” so that the FDA had more data to make the decision.

White House allies defended the administration’s aggressive preparation for the boosters, which has included regular messaging from doctors about their necessity and bolstering the federal stockpile of doses.

They argue that the American people elect a president, not a scientist, to act in their best interests. They reason that the alternative — holding off on preparing for boosters until federal health officials give the green light — could have cost lives.

The U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, told reporters before the panel’s vote that the administration was aiming to be transparent with the public about the promise of boosters providing enduring protection and was not trying to pressure regulators to act. He said the administration also wanted to be prepared in the event the boosters were approved.

“We have always said that this initial plan would be contingent on the FDA and the CDC’s independent evaluation,” Murthy said. “We will follow that evaluation and their recommendations, we will make sure our final plan reflects it.”

“What we were doing in August and we continue to do there is really prioritizing transparency and preparation,” he added.

Administration officials noted that the experts' recommendation Friday probably would result in boosters for people most likely to get them anyway had the entire population been give the go-ahead. Seniors were in the first group of Americans to be eligible for vaccination after their authorization last December, followed by those with preexisting conditions that put them at higher risk for serious disease. Those populations account for tens of millions of Americans, officials said.

After Friday's voting, the White House tried to put the advisory panel's action in a positive light.

“Today was an important step forward in providing better protection to Americans from COVID-19,” said White House spokesman Kevin Munoz. “We stand ready to provide booster shots to eligible Americans once the process concludes at the end of next week.”

Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner who comments regularly on the pandemic, said the decision about boosters "is not just one of science. It’s one of values.”

“Because when we’re considering issues like should additional doses go to Americans or people around the world, that is not the right decision for a scientific regulatory committee,” she said. “That is up to the president of the United States.”

———

Associated Press writers Matthew Perrone and Lauran Neergaard contributed to this report.

Comments / 176

Nancy Barnett
6d ago

Transparent???? His administration has been anything except Transparent. He and Pelosi both said they wouldn't take any vaccine developed under president Trump. Now they not only mandate you get the shots but demand you take a booster cause the vaccine didn't stop the virus. What a joke we have in control of the federal government

Reply(3)
120
SHARKYS NITE
6d ago

Soro's BlackRock Bank & Billionaires Biden Campaign Contributors Like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg Have Huge Investments in These Vaccines. Biden Has to Push These 3 Vaccines Before Others Better Studied With Better Results Hit The Market. At $20 a Jab Paid By American Taxpayers, SOMEBODY IS GETTING RICHER

Reply(5)
82
Sandra P
6d ago

When Fauci was being interviewed by CNN and was asked about natural immunity he admitted he didn't know about that. What? Since when does any medical expert not know or even care to know about natural immunity? I guess when all they care about is making money.

Reply(1)
60
Related
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Paul Offit
Person
Leana Wen
MarketWatch

CDC head overrules advisers to allow COVID-19 boosters for at-risk workers, and Biden urges those eligible to act fast

In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Biden urges Americans now eligible for COVID boosters to get the shots

The U.S. launched a campaign to offer boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to millions of Americans on Friday even as federal health officials stressed the real problem remains getting first shots to the unvaccinated. “We will not boost our way out of this pandemic,” warned Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Should the wall be finished? Joe Biden says no.

“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution. It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security,” Biden wrote in his proclamation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#The White House#Children S Hospital
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Booster Push Limps to Finish, Dogged by Doubts (1)

The U.S. will begin giving Covid-19 booster shots to millions of Americans on Friday — a watershed moment in the nation’s battle against the pandemic that officials hope will beat back another brutal winter wave of infections. But even after months of internal debate between political appointees and health and...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Vaccine holdouts, not boosters, top concern for Biden

WASHINGTON — Even as President Biden announced on Friday morning that some Americans are now eligible to receive a coronavirus booster shot, he blamed the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic, since they account for the overwhelming majority of new hospitalizations and deaths. That made for a challenging message, one that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheAtlantaVoice

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Pelosi's best hope to save the White House agenda is Biden himself

Good morning and welcome to the first day of fall. Let the pumpkin spice whatever commence without shame. Send tips (of course, we'll protect your anonymity): earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden goes back to foreign policy school

ANNOYED ALLIES — President Joe Biden’s pledges on Covid and climate change at the United Nations General Assembly meeting this week have done little to address criticism that the current president’s foreign policy is not all that different from former President Donald Trump’s ‘America first’ approach. Biden, who chaired the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million Covid vaccines

US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders Wednesday with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic. "America will become the arsenal for vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy in World War II." The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion -- more than the rest of the world combined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shot For Americans Over 65, Those At High-Risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of the extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19. The ruling represents a drastically scaled back version of the Biden administration’s sweeping plan to give third doses to nearly all American adults to shore up their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy