Rowlett Roundup

Keep Rowlett Beautiful is partnering with Keep Garland Beautiful and Keep Dallas Beautiful to host the 5th Annual Tri-City Cleanup on Saturday, October 2 from 9am to noon. The three Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates will come together at various locations around Lake Ray Hubbard to clean up the lakefront and surrounding areas. Residents are encouraged to volunteer to clean up their city at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-tri-city-lakeshore-cleanup-tickets-164656027611?fbclid=IwAR3Zejt5F4DF_4sZUQ1mziXv4INT_9wgnRKQMUAhv_UFKW4DY6lRI0qjag8.