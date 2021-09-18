Florida Buildings I Love: No. 102: DeBary Hall, 1871, DeBary

The story of DeBary Hall is not uncommon for mansions built long ago. It is a story of rise and fall. A wealthy businessman builds his dream home in Florida. He surrounds it with a lot of land, uses it for vacations and eventually tries other ventures. Rich, famous people visit. Subsequent generations are unable to continue ownership. The house is adaptively reused, but eventually abandoned. It falls into decay until preservationists partner with local government to make it a house museum that can be rented for special events.