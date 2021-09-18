Midland University announces Laura Robinett as VP for Institutional Advancement

What is the purpose of university requirements beside those for one’s degree? Consider this contrast between conditions now and university systems 30 years ago. Back then, we anticipated that the majority of college grads in the freewheeling American economy would hold five to 10 different jobs in their working careers. This was contrasted with Japan, where a person was hired out of college into a firm in which both parties expected a “till death do us part” relationship. These differences were a big source of the difference between the American university’s wider range of requirements and the more constricted tracks in Japan.

COLLEGES ・ 8 HOURS AGO