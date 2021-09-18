CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Midland University announces Laura Robinett as VP for Institutional Advancement

By Tammy Greunke
Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland University has announced the addition of Laura Robinett as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement, effective Sept. 27. “I am very honored to be joining Midland University and working with the senior leadership and institutional advancement teams,” Robinett said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of a Warrior family that is so strong and promotes such a positive culture.”

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Midland University invites community to homecoming tailgate

Midland University will be hosting a homecoming tailgate from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Heedum Field in Fremont. The tailgate is open to the community. Kickoff for Midland’s football game against Dakota Wesleyan University is set for 1 p.m. Midland University. Tailgate. Heedum Field. Watch Now:...
FREMONT, NE
Fremont Tribune

Midland University continues enrollment climb

Midland University posted record enrollment numbers for the fourth consecutive year, with more than 1,600 students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester. Its growth shows Midland is an innovative enrollment leader in higher education said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Merritt Nelson. “National trends continue to show declining...
COLLEGES
newsdakota.com

University of Jamestown Ranked as Best Academic Institution in the Midwest

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown has again been ranked as one of the best academic institutions in the Midwest by both U.S. News and World Report’s “2022 Best Colleges” and The Princeton Review’s “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region”. Dr. Polly Peterson, University of Jamestown President, credits the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
South Pasadena News

PCC Foundation Announces Advancing Science Campaign

The Pasadena City College Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Advancing Science campaign. With a $4 million goal, the campaign’s raised funds will accompany the replacement Sarafian Building on PCC’s campus, which was deemed seismically unsafe in 2012 and will undergo complete reconstruction and refinishing for the College’s Health Sciences and Natural Sciences divisions by Fall 2023.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
boisestate.edu

University Advancement adds staff focused on athletics

Three new staff members recently joined the Division of University Advancement to focus on efforts related to athletics. Grewe is a new donor experience officer for the Bronco Athletic Association. Grewe holds a B.S. in human physiology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in strength conditioning from the University of Edinburgh. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having worked for university athletic departments as certified strength and conditioning specialist and coach. In her new position she’s responsible for engaging and qualifying potential donors to the university, using digital technology and other resources while building the major gift donor fundraising pipeline.
BOISE, ID
Fremont Tribune

Midland University alumni to be honored as part of homecoming festivities

Midland University will recognize outstanding alumni and one distinguished family during the Alumni and Awards Legacy Banquet Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Fremont Golf Club as part of homecoming weekend. Jennifer Bixby, ‘97, is being honored with the Alumni Achievement Award while C.J. Anderson, ‘12, and Alex Knobbe, ‘12, are...
FREMONT, NE
fortworthbusiness.com

Tarleton State University names VP for Diversity

Following a rigorous national search, Sherri Benn, Ph.D., has been named Tarleton State University’s inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Inclusion and International Programs, effective Oct. 11. As a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, Benn will play a crucial role in cultivating a climate that encourages diversity and inclusion throughout...
COLLEGES
Omaha.com

Midlands Voices: Despite their rhetoric, universities fail to provide well-rounded education

What is the purpose of university requirements beside those for one’s degree? Consider this contrast between conditions now and university systems 30 years ago. Back then, we anticipated that the majority of college grads in the freewheeling American economy would hold five to 10 different jobs in their working careers. This was contrasted with Japan, where a person was hired out of college into a firm in which both parties expected a “till death do us part” relationship. These differences were a big source of the difference between the American university’s wider range of requirements and the more constricted tracks in Japan.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland University#Scholarships#Vp#Chambers#Senior Gift Challenge#The Gold Club#Senior Leadership Team#Capitol#Cedar Bluffs
Fremont Tribune

Former Midland professor earns Make Your Mark on Cozad Award

Dr. Marilyn Peterson is the 2021 recipient of the Cozad Library Foundation’s Make Your Mark on Cozad Award. Peterson, originally from Fremont, accepted the professorship at Midland Lutheran College in 1964, teaching journalism and English. She retired in 1994. Peterson was named recipient of the ninth annual Make Your Mark...
FREMONT, NE
elmhurst.edu

Elmhurst U. Names New Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Elmhurst University announced this month that, after a nationwide search, Andrew Knap has been selected to serve as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Knap, who has worked at the University since 2018, has been serving for the past several months as the interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. During the search process, Knap was the highest-rated finalist by those on campus who interviewed him, and also garnered the support of the search committee. He begins his new role effective immediately.
ELMHURST, IL
cumberland.edu

Cumberland Announces Courtney Wheeler as Vice President For Advancement

Cumberland University announced today that Courtney Wheeler has been hired as the Vice President for Advancement effective Oct. 1. Wheeler spent the past 20 years working in government, non profit and electoral campaigns in various capacities including fundraising, communications, digital, organizing, engaging, research and platform development. President Paul C. Stumb...
LEBANON, TN
University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Homecoming Theme Announced

The Arkansas Alumni Association is pleased to announce that moving forward Homecoming will have a stable primary theme that will carry over from year to year. Having a primary theme already established will allow us to focus on other aspects of planning and design. It will also allow us to establish consistent and recognizable branding for Homecoming. This theme is Calling All Hogs Home.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fremont Tribune

Midland announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The Midland University Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a banquet Friday, Sept. 17, at the Fremont Golf Club as part of Homecoming weekend. The Hall of Fame Banquet will also include presentation of the Petrow and Bracker Awards for Outstanding Male and Female Student Athletes. Honorees are Joseph Pena (Powerlifting) and Katlin Anders (Softball).
FREMONT, NE
Fremont Tribune

Metropolitan Community College to host virtual powwow Sept. 25

Metropolitan Community College will host the 30th annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, via Facebook and YouTube. The powwow celebrates Native American cultures with traditional dances, music, artistry and oral history. This year’s theme is “Survivance.” The event is free and open to the public....
OMAHA, NE
Canton Repository

Walsh University Teacher of the Month: Laura Kaufman, Lake Center Christian

NAME – Laura Kaufman. FAMILY – Parents, Kenneth and Deborah Kaufman; Brother, Michael. WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH? – I teach fourth-grade Bible, math and social studies. WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – The best part of my job is getting to build relationships with my students and to see the growth and progress they make throughout the year! I also love getting to work with so many creative and talented teachers at Lake Center!
ALLIANCE, OH
cnm.edu

CNM President Tracy Hartzler Chosen for Aspen Institute’s New Presidents Fellowship to Advance Student Success

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced this week that CNM President Tracy Hartzler is one of 25 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. This program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. The Fellowship’s philanthropic partner is JPMorgan Chase.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hudsoncountyview.com

HCCC appoints Nicole Bouknight Johnson as inaugural VP for advancement and communications

Hudson County Community College has selected Nicole Bouknight Johnson to serve as their inaugural vice president for advancement and communications, effective yesterday. “The college sought a leader with stellar capital campaign and fundraising experience who shares a strong belief in the College’s Mission, Vision, and Values. Following a national search, we found that leader in Nicole Bouknight Johnson,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
moodyonthemarket.com

Honor Credit Union Announces Tony Mandarino As VP Of Business Services

Honor Credit Union is welcoming a new vice president of business services. It’s announced Tony Mandarino is joining the leadership team. Honor Credit Union has released the following:. Honor Credit Union is pleased to announce exciting changes for their Business Services Team. Tony Mandarino is joining the Honor Team as...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Arkansas Business

Ron Rainey Named Assistant VP at University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture

Ron Rainey, a professor and extension economist, has been appointed assistant vice president at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Serving as assistant head of the agricultural economics and agribusiness department. Developing ways for the division to meet its diversity and inclusivity goals. Developing ways to promote the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy