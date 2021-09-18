Midland University announces Laura Robinett as VP for Institutional Advancement
Midland University has announced the addition of Laura Robinett as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement, effective Sept. 27. “I am very honored to be joining Midland University and working with the senior leadership and institutional advancement teams,” Robinett said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to being part of a Warrior family that is so strong and promotes such a positive culture.”fremonttribune.com
