River View, Mount View both pull off gridiron victories

McDowell County Football Contributed image

HURLEY, Va. — River View’s Peyton Hale scored on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap overall scoring and seal a 30-22 victory over homestanding Hurley in an interstate high school football game at “The Cliff” on Friday night.

Maleek Woodson scored on runs of 40 and 59 yards for the Raiders (1-2), who picked up their first victory of the 2021 season, scoring his touchdowns in the first and second quarters.

Wyatt Blankenship’s 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter put River View ahead 22-14. But Payton Hurley, who initiated scoring for the Rebels with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, locked the game up at 22 with a 12-yard TD run and following conversion run in the fourth period.

Hurley’s Josh Duty also scored on a 17-yard scoring pass from Caden Mullins in the second quarter.

Payton Hurley rushed for 148 yards to go with his two scores for the Rebels (0-2). Chris Rife led the Hurley defense with nine solo tackles and nine assists.

River View rushed for 205 yards on the night while Hurley rushed for 216.

At The Cliff

River View 30, Hurley 22

River View............6 8 8 8 — 30

Hurley...................7 7 0 8 — 22

How They Scored

First Quarter

RV — Maleek Woodson 40 run (pass failed)

Hu — Payton Hurley 15 run (Landon Adkins kick)

Second Quarter

RV — Malkeek Woodson 59 run (run good)

Hu— Josh Duty 17 pass from Caden Mullins (Adkins kick)

Third Quarter

RV — Wyatt Blankenship 9 run (run good)

Fourth Quarter

Hu — P. Hurley 12 run (run good)

RV— Peyton Hale 8 run (run good)

Mount View 28, Summers County 14

Two late fourth quarter scores by Tony Bailey was the dagger for Summers County in Mount View’s victory over the visiting Bobcats at Vic Nystrom Stadium.

The fourth stanza was a frenzy of offense, with a combined 30 points scored in the final frame.

Summers County’s Andre Mirriam-Harshaw, who initiated scoring for the Bobcats in the second period on a 1-yard touchdown plunge, set off the fourth with his 15-yard touchdown run capped by his following conversion run for the 15-6 lead.

Justin Haggerty, who scored the first points of the game on his 69-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter, answered the Summers go-ahead with a 34-yard touchdown reception from Ryan Long. TJ Bell’s conversion run tied the game at 15.

Bailey put the Golden Knights (2-1) out front with his 26-yard touchdown catch from Long, again capped by a Bell conversion run. Bailey’s following 42 yard TD catch thrown by Long put the game out of reach for the Bobcats (1-2).

At Vic Nystrom Stadium

Mount View 28, Summers County 14

Summers County ..........0 6 0 8 — 14

Mount View.....................6 0 0 22 — 28

First Quarter

MV — Justin Haggerty 69 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

SC — Andre Merriam-Harshaw 1 yard (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

SC — Mirriam-Harshaw 15 run (Mirriam-Harshaw run)

MV— Haggerty 34 pass from Ryan Long (TJ Bell run)

MV — Tony Bailey 26 pass from Long (TJ Bell run)

MV— Tony Bailey 42 pass from Long (run failed)