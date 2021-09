Phillies go for the series sweep with Kyle Gibson on the mound. The righty hasn’t been as sharp in his last couple games, giving up 15 runs in 15 innings (3 starts). He’ll be opposed by 41 year old lefty Rich Hill who has been about advertised since being acquired by the Mets at the trade deadline. He hasn’t gone deep into games recently, so lets hope that continues tonight on the nationally broadcast game on ESPN. Go Phils and go our MVP Bryce Harper. Lineups!

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO