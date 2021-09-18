Superior's lobbying firm acquired by national company
A government relations firm the city of Superior recently contracted with in Madison is coming under new ownership. Michael Best Strategies announced the acquisition of Capitol Consultants on Tuesday, Sept. 14, one week after the council approved a contract for lobby services with Capitol Consultants, specifically with Superior-native Bill McCoshen, who has advocated for the city in the state capital since 2001.www.superiortelegram.com
