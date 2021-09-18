Video: Starting Saturday with cloudy skies and fog

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A decent weekend is on the way! We begin with clouds and fog this morning but partial sun then makes an appearance today. As a cold front moves through New Hampshire from north to south today, a brief shower or thundershower is possible (at any time to the north and afternoon/evening in the south). Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for many and the coolest temps will be along the coast. Expect a bit of humidity today before it is swept away tonight into Sunday.