CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Person Claiming To Be From MS-13 Threatens Northern Westchester Man For Escort Payment

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doqhZ_0c0BLaCU00
  • 21-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Checks From Mailboxes, Vehicles…
  • Suspect Nabbed After 16-Year-Old Is Fatally Stabbed At HS Footb…

A person claiming to be an MS-13 street gang member has been terrorizing a Northern Westchester man with a barrage of threats if he fails to pay him after hiring an escort, police said.

A Valhalla man reported to the North Castle Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 12 that the previous night he had contacted an escort for the evening, and has since been receiving messages from someone claiming to be her pimp.

According to the complainant, after contacting the escort, he began receiving messages from her “pimp” who claimed to be an MS-13 member, demanding $2,000.

To further his threat, the alleged gang member sent photos of severed heads in a cooler, among other things, while threatening him harm if he didn’t send the cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms 13#Escort#Valhalla
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Gang Member Admits To 2016 Murder

A Long Island MS-13 member has pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the murder of a man and attempted murders of suspected rival gang members in 2016.On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Nelson Argueta-Quintanilla, age 24, of Brentwood, pleaded guilty to racketeering charges related to the murder of O…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Area Woman Held In DWI-Drugs Head-On Crash, State Police Say

An area woman has been charged with alleged vehicular assault and driving while under the influence of drugs after crossing the double yellow line and hitting a Volkswagon head-on.The crash took place around 3 p.m. in Sullivan County on Saturday, Sept. 11, on Route 17 B in the town of Bethel, said …
CBS New York

Police Seek Identity Of Man Accused In Alleged Anti-Asian Attack In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused in connection to an alleged anti-Asian attack in Midtown. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police are trying to identify a man accused in connection to an alleged anti-Asian attack that happened in Midtown on Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) A 34-year-old woman told police she was walking down West 40th Street when a man approached her and spit at her while yelling anti-Asian racial slurs. He then ran off. The woman was not injured. Police have released surveillance photos of the man. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
klin.com

Intruders Threaten Man With Gun

A frightening ordeal for a 28 year old man around 10:30 Saturday night. The man was inside his home in the 2400 block of N 4th Street when two men walked inside through an unlocked door. One of the man threatened the victim with a gun while the other man...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
132K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy