Pretty much everything that could have gone wrong with the 2021 Ford Bronco launch has in fact gone wrong, leaving FoMoCo struggling to fulfill its 120,000 orders for the reborn SUV. Aside from launching during the global semiconductor chip shortage, the Bronco has also had to contend with hardtop quality issues that recently prompted Ford to replace all existing tops and push unscheduled orders to 2022. Regardless, against all odds, the 2021 Ford Bronco still wound up on iSeeCars’ fastest selling new cars list for the month of August.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO