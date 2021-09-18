Cardinals look to extend wild-card lead over fading Padres

Beginning on Friday, the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals will clash in a three-game set that will provide clarity in the National League wild card race. The Cardinals entered Thursday with a one-game lead over the Padres, as well as a 1 1/2 game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. (The Cardinals are off Thursday while the Reds and Padres finish their business elsewhere, meaning those gaps will change.) Depending on how things play out over the coming days, either the Cardinals or Padres could find themselves in the catbird seat for a trip to the postseason.

