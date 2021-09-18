UFC Fight Night 192 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reported live from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 192 event, bringing live play-by-play and official results.

UFC Fight Night 192 took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streamed on ESPN+.

In the main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (35-16 MMA, 10-6 UFC) took on Ryan Spann (19-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC). Smith was a fairly sizable favorite at -180 at Tipico.

Hannah Goldy vs. Emily Whitmire

Round 1 – The fighters start out feeling the range by pawing out jabs and exchanging leg kicks. An exchange of punches upstairs land for both fighters. Goldy attempts a takedown but gets reversed by Whitmire, who ends up on top in guard briefly. Goldy kicks Whitmire away and they return to the feet moments later, but stay in the clinch along the fence. Whitmire gets a trip takedown and ends up on top again. Goldy is active off her back trying to land punches while Whitmire tries to improve her position. Whitmire quickly transitions to the back and threatens a rear-naked choke, but Goldy escapes and ends up back in guard. Whitmire stands up but closes back into Goldy’s guard again, but this time Goldy grabs an arm and immediately attacks an armbar. It’s deep and Whitmire has to verbally tap out.

Result: Hannah Goldy def. Emily Whitmire via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:17

Records: Hannah Goldy (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Emily Whitmire (4-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Junichiro Kamijo, Sal D’Amato

Heili Alateng vs. Gustavo Lopez

Round 1 – The fight starts with a brief feel-out process before they both exchange punches and clinch along the fence. The pair separate a moment later and return to the center of the cage. Alateng lands a right hand but Lopez responds with a flurry of punches of his own along the fence. After a few moments of inaction in the middle of the cage, they exchange strikes again, this time Alateng landing a stinging right hand that caused damage to Lopez’s left eye. Another hard exchange of punches occurs. A flying knee attempt misses from Alateng just seconds before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round for Alateng, 10-9.

Round 2 – Lopez attempts a low leg kick to get the action started in the second round. Alateng looks for a punch of his own as Lopez goes to the leg kick again, which lands nicely. Lopez focuses on the lead leg of Alateng and lands another pair of leg kicks, but Alateng answers with a punch upstairs. They exchange punches, with Alateng landing a nice right hand. Lopez feints a jab and attempts a takedown, but it is defended well by Alateng. Lopez lands another leg kick and Alateng answers with a right hand. The round comes to a close with another leg kick from Lopez. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Lopez.

Round 3 – Lopez opens the round with a leg kick that doesn’t quite hit the mark. Alateng presses forward looking to land punches as Lopez circles along the fence. Overhand right from Alateng finds the mark in the center of the cage. He follows it up with a two-punch combination a few moments later. Lopez lands a left jab which sparks a furious flurry of punches and ends the moment by clinching Alateng against the fence. Alateng grabs the fence repeatedly as Lopez attempts the takedown and the referee pauses the action to take a point for the foul. The action is restarted in the same position and Lopez is able to briefly take the back and land punches. Alateng attempts a takedown but is countered with a guillotine attempt from Lopez. Alateng escapes and they return to the feet. Lopez attempts a takedown that is stuffed. A hard exchange occurs in the final moments that knocks Lopez off balance. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Lopez with the point deduction, giving Lopez the fight 29-27 overall.

Result: Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng results in a unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Records: Heili Alateng (14-8-2 MMA, 2-1-1 UFC), Gustavo Lopez (12-6-1 MMA, 1-2-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Judging: Tony Weeks, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato

Carlston Harris vs. Impa Kasanganay

Round 1 – Kasanganay opens with a left head kick that is met with punches from Harris in return. After an exchange of punches where neither fighter land flush, Harris closes in for a takedown attempt that is stuffed. Harris attempts a head kick that is blocked and lands a leg kick seconds later. Kasanganay looks to land a two-punch combination but Harris covers up well. Harris lands a kick to the body. The two exchange punches in the pocket, but Harris lands a right hand that wobbles Kasanganay. Harris charges forward with a flurry as his opponent goes down to the canvas. Harris continues to throw punches until the referee calls a stop to the action, giving Harris the victory by first-round TKO.

Result: Carlston Harris def. Impa Kasanganay via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:38

Records: Carlston Harris (17-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Impa Kasanganay (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Junichiro Kamijo, Chris Flores, Eric Colon

Sarah Alpar vs. Erin Blanchfield

Round 1 – Alpar looks to get the action started quickly by opening with punching combinations. Blanchfield doesn’t back down and returns fire of her own, landing cleaner strikes. Alpar begins to step back and Blanchfield presses against the fence. Alpar lands a nice left hand as they return to the center of the cage. Blanchfield throws a right head kick that is blocked, but follows up with punches as Alpar tries to return strikes of her own. They clinch along the fence and battle for position. Blanchfield gets a trip takedown and ends up on top in side control. After controlling position, Blanchfield begins landing hard punches and transitions to mount. Alpar is able to transition back to half-guard as she does her best to limit the strikes from Blanchfield. The round ends with Blanchfield back on her feet, landing kicks to the legs of Alpar as she remained on the canvas. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Blanchfield.

Round 2 – The round begins right where the previous left off, as they immediately get back to exchanging strikes. Blanchfield controls the center of the cage, showing better defensive tactics as she dodges punches from Alpar. Blanchfield lands a combination and uses the forward momentum to initiate and secure a takedown. On top of Alpar along the fence, Blanchfield lands a couple of knees to the body and then looks for a choke attempt. Alpar tries to grab a hold of her opponent to stop the strikes, but Blanchfield continues to land punches. Alpar begins to transition, getting her back to the canvas, ending up in half-guard on the bottom. Blanchfield gets a knee on the belly a moment later and transitions to full mount. The round comes to a close with Blanchfield landing punches from mount. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Blanchfield.

Round 3 – Blanchfield begins the third round with the same aggression displayed in the previous frame. Pressing forward with punching combinations, Blanchfield finds an opening to clinch against the fence briefly. The two separate, but Blanchfield lands a hard combination. Alpar answers with a nice punch of her own. They trade kicks and punches for a moment, but Blanchfield gets another takedown to bring the fight back to the mat, ending up in side control. As Alpar tries to return to the feet, Blanchfield looks for a choke, but it is not there. Still on top of her opponent, Blanchfield continues to land punches while maintaining control. Alpar holds on while trying to escape, but Blanchfield moves with her, ending up in mount, raining punches until the round expires. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Blanchfield, and the fight 30-25.

Result: Erin Blanchfield def. Sarah Alpar via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Records: Sarah Alpar (9-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Erin Blanchfield (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Junichiro Kamijo, Derek Cleary

JP Buys vs. Montel Jackson

Round 1 – The fighters touch gloves and the action begins with Buys attempting a kick that misses the mark. Buys dives at Jackson’s leg for a takedown attempt but it misses badly. A moment later, Buys attempts it again, but is able to complete the takedown this time and quickly transitioned to mount. As Jackson tried to transition, Buys quickly moved to the back and locked in a rear-naked choke attempt. Jackson remains calm as he tries to get out of the position, but Buys keeps the pressure high. Jackson is able to scramble back to his feet, and attempts a standing guillotine that is pretty deep. Buys defends the attempt though, but Jackson ends up on top on the canvas. After another scramble, they exchange punches on the feet before Jackson attempts a takedown. Buys jumps on a guillotine attempt, but it is defended well by Jackson, who ends up in Buys’ guard. A brief armbar attempt from Buys is defended before they return to the clinch on the feet. Jackson lands a couple of short knees as he presses Buys against the fence. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Jackson.

Round 2 – A touch of gloves to start the second, and Jackson lands a hard punching combination to start the round. The punches stun Buys, and Jackson uses the moment to get a takedown. Buys scrambles back to his feet, but they remain clinched and he attempts a kimura. Jackson defends it but Buys then moves to a guillotine attempt. Once again, Jackson gets away and ends up on top on the canvas. Buys threatens with another kimura, but Jackson stays calm on top and throws a couple of knees to the body. The position stalls for a moment, but they return to the feet in the clinch along the fence. They separate, and Jackson knocks Buys to the ground with a punch. Jackson lets Buys return to the feet, and after landing another nice punch, gets a takedown moments later. The round comes to a close with Jackson on top of Buys, but no action came from the takedown. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Jackson.

Round 3 – Buys opens the third with a front kick that is blocked. Jackson answers with a punching combination. Another 1-2 combo drops Buys this time. After returning to the feet, Buys looks to clinch, and a knee from Jackson lands low, causing a pause in the action. After the action resumed, Jackson lands another punch that drops Buys. After letting him return to the feet, they end up on the canvas seconds later after a takedown, with Jackson on top. There’s not much action from the guard here, but Buys eventually attempts a kimura with just over a minute remaining. Jackson defended the attempt and began landing punches to the body with his free arm. The round concludes in the position. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-8 for Jackson, giving him the fight 30-26 overall.

Result: Montell Jackson def. JP Buys via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: JP Buys (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Montel Jackson (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Tony Weeks, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato

Brandon Jenkins vs. Rong Zhu

Round 1 – Jenkins opens the action with an outside leg kick as Rong pressures forward. Jenkins lands a combination ending with a leg kick moments later. Rong answers with a punch. Jenkins lands a low blow, but Rong doesn’t want time to recover. Jenkins continues to let his leg strikes fly frequently, attacking Rong’s legs. Rong goes upstairs with a pair of punches, stinging Jenkins. The outside leg kicks continue from Jenkins, but Rong continues to answer back with punches. Jenkins attempts a spinning technique, but Rong lands a punch that knocks him off his feet and Rong follows him to the canvas. Jenkins tries to get back to his feet, but Rong continues to transition with him and attempts a rear-naked choke. Jenkins escapes, but Rong stays on top, landing punches. They return to the feet in the final seconds after Rong lands a hard strike. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Rong.

Round 2 – Jenkins opens with a body kick, but Rong is ready for it. The pair exchange strikes and Rong ends up clinching Jenkins against the fence, taking his back. Jenkins is warned by the referee for fence grabs as Rong continues to look for the takedown, which he completes seconds later. From the top, Rong lands a nice elbow and a couple of punches. Jenkins punches from the bottom before trying to scramble out of the position. Rong stays with it, eventually working to the back again. Jenkins scrambles back to his feet for a split second, but Rong immediately brings him back down. Moments later they return to the feet, but Jenkins is met with hard punches from Rong, prompting the referee to step in closer. The round comes to a close with Rong landing another hard combination as Jenkins attempts a spinning back fist. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Rong.

Round 3 – The round begins with exchanges in the center of the cage. Rong lands the cleaner punches, including a right hand that pops Jenkins’ head back. A spinning attempt from Jenkins misses and Rong uses the opportunity to get a takedown and take the back. Rong lands punches from the position, as the referee warns him to watch the back of the head. Jenkins works his way back to his feet, but Rong keeps with the clinch and gets another takedown, taking the back with one hook in. Jenkins almost lands a hard backwards elbow, but Rong moves away. After a brief scramble, Rong begins landing hard punches and gets the TKO stoppage after Jenkins is unable to defend or work to a better position.

Result: Rong Zhu def. Brandon Jenkins via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:35

Records: Brandon Jenkins (15-8 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Rong Zhu (18-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Judging: Junichiro Kamijo, Chris Flores, Eric Colon

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Round 1 – Pennington lands a left hand before initiating a clinch against the fence. Kianzad lands a knee from the position before Pennington adjusts and lands a knee of her own. Kianzad reverses the position and lands another knee. They continue to jockey for position and Kianzad attempts to pull Pennington down to the canvas. Pennington dropped down to one knee briefly, stood back up, and the battle for position in the clinch continued. Kianzad is able to create a little space and land a knee to the head. The clinch battle continues along the fence, with Kianzad landing a few punches. Pennington is able to reverse position again and looks for a single leg takedown. Kianzad changes position again, and the round comes to an end with the clinch along the fence. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Kianzad.

Round 2 – Pennington darts across the cage to start the round, landing a punch before immediately returning to the clinch against the fence. Pennington creates some space and lands a few punches. They separate for a moment and Kianzad lands a couple of punches of her own before the clinch against the fence occurs again. Pennington is more active in the clinch now, ripping punches to the body. They break apart again and exchange strikes, with Pennington landing cleanly. Another clinch against the fence, but this time Pennington is able to get Kianzad to the canvas. Kianzad threatens a triangle attempt off her back, but it is defended well by Pennington, who reverses position to take the back. Kianzad is able to get back to guard without taking damage and eventually scrambles back to her feet, but the clinch continues. Pennington lands a few punches before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Pennington.

Round 3 – Pennington lands a leg kick to start the third round. They trade strikes in space before Pennington charges forward with punches as Kianzad clinches and they return to jockeying for position along the cage. After separating, Pennington lands a clean right hand that gets Kianzad’s attention before clinching again. Dirty boxing ramps up this time, as both fighters land strikes in close proximity. Kianzad looks for knees in the clinch, but Pennington breaks free and goes for a superman punch. They clinch again moments later, but Pennington is able to keep her distance and land strikes. Kianzad lands a nice right hand. Pennington charges forward but Kianzad grabs a hold of her head and lands a nice knee. They clinch along the fence again in the final seconds, but furiously exchange strikes until the round and the fight ends. MMA Junkie scores the third 10-9 for Pennington, giving her the fight 29-28 overall.

Result: Raquel Pennington def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Pannie Kianzad (15-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Raquel Pennington (12-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Mike Rodriguez

Round 1 – The pair touch gloves before exchanging single punches to find the range. Rodriguez controls the center of the cage and fires out a right jab. Nchukwi answers back with a kick of his own. Rodriguez lands a jab before Nchukwi initiates a clinch against the fence. Rodriguez lands a knee from the clinch, but Nchukwi responds with a short elbow and a punch to the body. Another right hand lands upstairs. Rodriguez lands a nice strike as he frees himself from the clinch. Back in the center of the cage, Rodriguez continues to work behind the right jab, but it is short-lived as Nchukwi clinches and gets a takedown. From the top, Nchukwi lands a few hard punches and transitions to Rodriguez’s back. The much taller Rodriguez is able to stand back up as Nchukwi holds on to the clinch. Against the fence, Nchukwi maintains the position while throwing a few hard punches. They separate and trade hard strikes in the closing seconds of the round. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Nchukwi.

Round 2 – Rodriguez opens with a front kick to the body and goes back to the right jab. A big overhand left missed from Nchukwi, but lands a straight punch moments later. Rodriguez returns with a combination of his own. Nchukwi charges forward with a three-punch combination, initiating a clinch after. Nchukwi then throws a series of hooks, but Rodriguez covers up well and escapes away from the fence. Nchukwi goes to the body with a punch and just missed with a big overhand left. Rodriguez lands a nice short uppercut, but Nchukwi responds with hard punches that get Rodriguez’s attention. Nchukwi initiates another clinch and lands a right hand when Rodriguez exits. Nchukwi lands a jab and a combination shortly after. Rodriguez tries to circle away in the closing seconds but eats another left hand. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Nchukwi.

Round 3 – Rodriguez starts pumping out the jab to start the final round, but Nchukwi answers with punches of his own. Rodriguez goes to the body with a couple of punches and Nchukwi responds with a punch and a kick a moment later. Nchukwi continues to put strikes together, landing a nice two-punch combination. Nchukwi starts putting more power on his strikes as Rodriguez attempts to cover up against the fence before circling away. Rodriguez throws a right jab but Nchukwi counters nicely with a hard punch. Nchukwi goes to the body but Rodriguez lands a nice left hand in return. Moments later, Nchukwi lands a hard right hand and initiates another clinch. Hard exchanges continue, but Nchukwi continues to get the better of them. In the closing seconds, Nchukwi gets a takedown before the fight concludes. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Nchukwi, giving him the fight with an overall score of 30-27.

Result: Tafon Nchukwi def. Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Tafon Nchukwi (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Mike Rodriguez (11-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Chris Flores, Derek Cleary, Eric Colon

Antonio Arroyo vs. Joaquin Buckley

Round 1 – Buckley offers a low leg kick as the first strike, but Arroyo moves out of the way. Buckley goes high with his next kick, but Arroyo blocks it. Buckley lands an outside leg kick and Arroyo answers with a straight punch that knocks Buckley off-balance. Arroyo attempts a switch kick that lands, but Buckley is able to use Arroyo’s momentum to knock him off his feet briefly. Moments later, Buckley throws a kick that lands low, causing a pause in the action. When the fight resumed, Arroyo went to an inside leg kick followed by a head kick. Both fighters bounce around light on their feet looking for their next opening. Arroyo throws a hard right kick to the head, but Buckley blocks it. Arroyo just misses with a flying knee as Buckly darts forward. Another head kick from Arroyo is blocked. Buckley attempts a takedown with 10 seconds remaining but is unable to complete it. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Arroyo.

Round 2 – Buckley looks for a head kick to start the second round, but it is blocked. He lands an inside leg kick seconds later. A Buckley side kick just misses to the body, but follows up with an inside leg kick. Arroyo attempts a high kick but it doesn’t land flush. Buckley lands a kick to the body and Arroyo lands an outside leg kick a few seconds after. Buckley continues to move forward, trying to find a home for strikes. He charges forward, initiating a clinch against the fence, Arroyo pushes him away to separate. Arroyo feints and throws a head kick a few seconds later, but Buckley was ready and blocks it. Arroyo times a flying knee very well and lands it cleanly as Buckly darts in for a takedown, but it does not stop Buckly from getting the clinch. Arroyo breaks free and returns to the center of the cage where no other significant action occurs before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Buckley.

Round 3 – An inside leg kick from Buckley gets the action started in the third. He follows it up with a high kick, but Arroyo blocks it. Buckley attempts a takedown, but Arroyo sprawls, and they return to the feet. Buckley lands a nice right hand as he presses forward and initiates a brief clinch against the fence. Moments later, Buckley lands a hard right hand as Arroyo tried to land a knee to the body, and Arroyo crashes to the canvas. Buckley follows up with punches until the referee pulls him off. Buckley wins the contest via TKO in the final round.

Result: Joaquin Buckley def. Antonio Arroyo via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:26

Records: Antonio Arroyo (9-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Joaquin Buckley (13-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Junichiro Kamijo, Tony Weeks, Sal D’Amato

Tony Gravely vs. Nate Maness

Round 1 – Gravely opens up with a kick to the body and a low kick that misses a moment later. He then presses forward to clinch against the fence, but Maness pushes him away. Gravely attempts a takedown, but Maness defends it well and they reset to the center of the cage. Maness lands a nice left as they exchange strikes. Gravely lands an inside leg kick. A quick exchange sees Gravely land a nice uppercut. Gravely gets a takedown moments later, but Maness is quick to get his feet back under him and get a takedown of his own a moment later. Gravely gets back up quickly and separates, before initiating another clinch along the fence shortly afterward. The pair exchange punches to the body before returning to the center of the cage. Gravely goes in for another takedown and ends up clinching against the fence again. Maness lands a left jab as Gravely attempts a strike of his own. Gravely lands a right hook in the final seconds to drop Maness, but Gravely is unable to get the finish before the horn sounds. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Gravely.

Round 2 – Gravely continues to keep the pressure high early in the second round, attacking with strikes as Maness attempts to clinch and slow him down. Maness appears to have recovered and begins working behind a left jab, putting together a few crisp punches. Gravely answers back with a left jab followed by a right hand. Seconds later, Maness catches Gravely flush right a right hook as Gravely throws a strike of his own. Gravely is rocked badly and falls to the canvas. Maness rushes in to follow up with punches and gets the TKO stoppage as the referee calls a stop to the action.

Result: Nate Maness def. Tony Gravely via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:10

Records: Tony Gravely (21-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Nate Maness (14-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Junichiro Kamijo, Eric Colon

Christos Giagos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Round 1 – Tsarukyan controls the center of the cage to get the fight started. Giagos throws a right hand that is countered by a quick combination from Tsarukyan. Both fighters throw at the same time and Giagos ends up on top after a takedown. Nothing happens on the ground and they return to the feet, where Tsarukyan lands a hard left hand that drops Giagos. Tsarukyan senses the finish is possible and rushes in to rain down more right hands. Referee Herb Dean warns Giagos to fight back but stops the fight after Tsarukyan continues to land unanswered punches. Tsarukyan wins with an impressive first-round TKO.

Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:09

Records: Christos Giagos (19-9 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Arman Tsarukyan (17-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Chris Flores, Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato

Mandy Bohm vs. Ariane Lipski

Round 1 – Both fighters trade kicks immediately to start the fight. Lipski controls the center of the cage and looks for punching combinations as Bohm circles on the outside. As Lipski throws a two-punch combination, Bohm rushes in for a takedown attempt that is reversed by Lipski, who ends up on top in the center of the cage. Bohm locks in a body triangle from the bottom to prevent Lipski from advancing. They eventually return to the feet without much happening on the canvas. Bohm goes to a body kick and Lipski returns with a heavy combination of strikes. Bohm initiates a clinch and Lipski is content to land knees against the fence. After separating, they exchange punches in the center of the cage before the round concludes. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Lipski.

Round 2 – Lipski continues to control the center of the cage early in the second round. They look to land single strikes at a time for a moment, with Lipski landing a nice right hand. Bohm paws out a left jab, but Lipski returns fire with punches with more power on them. Bohm misses with a low kick and attempts a spinning back fist seconds later. They clinch in the center of the cage and Lipski lands a couple of knees to the body before separating. The action starts to slow, but out of nowhere a few seconds later, Lipski puts Bohm on the canvas with a hard right hand and ends the round on top. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Lipski.

Round 3 – The final round begins with Lipski landing a nice left head kick. Moments later, Bohm attempts a flying knee that lands to the body. Lipski lands an outside leg kick as she continues to control the action in the center of the cage. A right hand followed by a left lands for Lipski. Bohm throws a punch that is countered by a vicious combination from Lipski that stuns Bohm. The referee asked Bohm to fight back and she is able to grab a hold of Lipski and keep her in her guard on the canvas. Lipski eventually breaks free and allows Bohm to stand back up. Lipski almost immediately brings the fight back to the canvas, though, where she works from half guard. Bohm tries to hang on and Lipski once again returns to her feet. They trade strikes in the center of the cage in the closing moments until the fight ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Lipski, giving her the fight 30-27.

Result: Ariane Lipski def. Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Mandy Bohm (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Ariane Lipski (14-7 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Adalaide Byrd, Junichiro Kamijo, Derek Cleary

Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba

Round 1 – Clark presses forward early and goes for a takedown right away. He gets Cutelaba on the canvas for a quick moment, but the two return to the feet and clinch along the fence. Cutelaba is able to frame Clark’s head away and attempts a big knee before separating. Clark lands an inside leg kick and Cutelaba returns with a kick to the body. A head kick from Clark just misses. Cutelaba steps in with a nice knee to the body. Clark lands an outside leg kick. Cutelabla continues to stalk Clark around the cage and lands a huge punch that lands behind the ear to drop Clark. Cutelaba rushes in but Clark is able to maintain his composure and limit the damage before returning to his feet while Cutelaba hangs on. Cutelaba eventually brings Clark back to the canvas and rains down hard strikes while the referee steps in close. The round expires before a finish could come. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8 for Cutelaba.

Round 2 – Clark pressures early in the second round and Cutelaba misses with a big overhand right hand. Clark tries for a head kick but Cutelaba blocks it. Cutelaba lands a quick left and Clark returns with a body kick. Cutelaba then completes a takedown and ends up in full mount. Clark lands a couple of short punches from the bottom before Cutelaba begins raining down elbows. Clark blocks them well, though. Cutelaba maintains full mount as Clark tries to improve his positioning. An opening presented itself when Cutelaba stepped on the arm and Clark was able to pop back up to his feet. Cutelaba immediately goes back in for the clinch and tries to drag Clark back to the canvas. Cutelaba gets Clark down for a second, but Clark gets right back up as the round comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Cutelaba.

Round 3 – Between rounds, the cageside doctor checked on Clark’s lower teeth. The fight resumes and Clark immediately goes for a takedown, but Cutelaba defends it. A moment later, Cutelaba goes for a takedown of his own and completes it. Clark is able to work his way back up without much damage, but Cutelaba holds on to the clinch against the fence. They jockey for position before Cutelaba is able to bring Clark down to his back again. Cutelaba gets a knee on Clark’s head for a moment and then transitions to full mount with just under two minutes remaining. Clark explodes and shakes Cutelaba off, bringing the fight back to the feet for a short moment. Clark completes a takedown of his own and tries to land punches from Cutelaba’s guard. Clark tries to flurry in the final seconds and lands a few big punches, but Cutelaba clinches and brings Clark down one last time before the final horn sounds. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 Cutelaba, scoring the fight in his favor with a total of 30-26.

Result: Ion Cutelaba def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Records: Devin Clark (12-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA, 5-5 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Keith Peterson

Judging: Junichiro Kamijo, Tony Weeks, Sal D’Amato

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Round 1 – No touch of gloves at the start of the fight and Smith opens up with a low leg kick for the first strike. Spann lands a quick left jab as he stalks Smith around the cage. Smith misses with a big punch and Spann uses the momentum to get a body lock and carry Smith over to his own corner. Smith is able to break free and land a big punch to rock Spann. Despite Smith trying to close in and continue the damage, Spann survives the moment. Smith attempts an armbar, but Spann rolls with it, and the pair return to the feet. The striking exchanges continue and Smith once again rocks Spann with a punch and he falls to the mat. Smith stays calm and takes Spann’s back this time, looking for a submission. Smith flattens Spann out and locks in a rear-naked choke. Once it was under the chin, Spann tapped out, giving Smith the first-round submission win.

Result: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:47

Records: Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA, 11-6 UFC), Ryan Spann (19-7 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Herb Dean

Judging: Derek Cleary, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato