Macedonia Baptist's Rev. Leonard D. Comithier, Jr. to be honored
Macedonia Baptist Church's the Rev. Leonard Comithier, Jr. crowns 35 years at his Albany church with a prestigious award from the Capital Area Council of Churches. Each year, the CACC presents an award named for the late Rev. Joyce Steinkraus Giles, who served the CACC as executive director from 1977-1986. To win, a pastor must actively participate in the council and demonstrate outstanding pastoral ministry, as well as exemplify racial, gender, and denominational inclusiveness.www.timesunion.com
