Fargo, ND

5 things to know today: Finding refuge, Gas royalties, Mask policies, Satellite mission, Guard support

By InForum
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Dakota will become home to 49 refugees from Afghanistan in the wake of a Taliban takeover that compelled thousands to flee the Asian country. Though state officials had said last month North Dakota was unlikely to receive any Afghan refugees, the U.S. State Department recently approved a proposal made by Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, North Dakota's refugee resettlement agency, to take in the 49 evacuees. Minnesota is slated to take in 275 refugees.

