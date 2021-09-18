Longest serving attorney general, Tom Miller, to seek another term

DES MOINES — Democrat Tom Miller, already the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history, is hoping to add another four years to his record run in 2022. Miller, 77, a Dubuque native who is serving in his 10th term as Iowa’s attorney general, plans to announce his intention to seek re-election for another four-year stint as leader of Iowa's Department of Justice during an appearance at today’s Polk County steak fry fundraiser.