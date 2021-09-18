Ask the Master Gardener: Cut and store peonies for later use

Answer: Yes, it is true, but it depends on the variety. In addition, knowing when to cut and properly store them is crucial to having them open at a later date. To store peony flowers for later bloom you need to cut the flowers when the buds show some color and are soft like a marshmallow. According to Michigan State University Extension, once the peonies are cut, store them dry. They suggest stripping the leaves off the stem to reduce water loss. Then, wrap the peonies completely from cut-end up and over the bud in clear plastic wrap, sealing both ends of the wrap. A tight seal is imperative if you are storing them in a frost-free refrigerator. Store them horizontally for up to three months. When you remove them from cold storage, cut the stems and place them in tepid water in a cool area. Once the peony is hydrated, it should bloom for about one week.