There’s Only 1 Place for the NBA to Hold a ‘Court of Dreams’ Game; Anywhere Else Would Be a Massive Mistake

By Phil Watson
 7 days ago
After Major League Baseball staged a wildly successful game at the Field of Dreams location in Iowa, the NBA is considering jumping on the bandwagon. While the NBA tried an outdoor preseason game several years ago, it hasn’t attempted staging one since then. The most significant variables for an outdoor basketball contest are the weather and the court itself. That and the NBA players buying into the idea.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

