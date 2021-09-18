There’s Only 1 Place for the NBA to Hold a ‘Court of Dreams’ Game; Anywhere Else Would Be a Massive Mistake
After Major League Baseball staged a wildly successful game at the Field of Dreams location in Iowa, the NBA is considering jumping on the bandwagon. While the NBA tried an outdoor preseason game several years ago, it hasn’t attempted staging one since then. The most significant variables for an outdoor basketball contest are the weather and the court itself. That and the NBA players buying into the idea.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0