COLUMN: A brush with coincidence

We’ve all likely experienced coincidence in our lives. It seemingly comes out of nowhere, and usually remains just an anecdote for us to relate — or, in my case, I simply can’t explain it.

The definition of a coincidence is an example of two things relating to one another or having some connection that was unexpected.

This past week, I had not one but two coincidental things happen to me, and both were during a daily walk on the Enid Trails.

Now, don’t get me confused with Rod Serling or Ray Bradbury, but these two coincidences happened on back-to-back days.

The first happened on Saturday, Sept. 11. Yes, that’s right, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

I was nearing the end of my daily morning walk and I glanced at my iPhone to see what time it was.

The face of my phone read 9:11.

I know, a bit unsettling to say the least.

Now normally, that wouldn’t be a big deal, except that it happened by chance, and on 9/11.

The very next day I got a late start on my daily walk, and as I was leaving my car, I checked the time to gauge how long I would be out walking that day, and my iPhone again read 9:11.

Now I know there are historical and everyday coincidences. This one on back-to-back days seemed to be little bit more to me than coincidence. In my case, I seem to have had three things — not two, as in the definition of coincidence — that related to one another, having some connection that was unexpected.

Unexpected being the key word here.

So I went about finding historical coincidences that you may or may not have heard about — and there have been some doozies throughout history.

The first is my absolute favorite of all time.

Two of our first few presidents of these United States began as political allies, then grew into adversaries when their politics divided them.

You know, that great divider of people — politics.

Anyway, former presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were basically the last of the original Founding Fathers, and eventually, as they got on in years, reconciled and corresponded with one another.

In one of the most extraordinary coincidences of all time, both died within hours of each other and both on the same day — the Fourth of July, 1826.

Coincidence?

We talk about political differences in today’s out-of-control political climate, but what of this extraordinary coincidence from our history.

Infamous presidential assassin John Wilkes Booth apparently had a coincidental family connection with President Abraham Lincoln before that fateful day at Ford’s Theatre in April 1865 — after the end of the American Civil War.

Booth’s brother, noted stage actor Edwin Booth, was as ardent a supporter of the Union as his brother John Wilkes was a radical Southerner and supporter of secession and the Confederacy.

Lincoln’s son, Robert Todd Lincoln, leaned up against a stopped train while in a New Jersey train station in the final months of the war, nearly falling onto the tracks as it started up again.

Edwin Booth grabbed the young Lincoln by the collar and saved him from falling under the train.

Coincidence?

This historical coincidence ranks right up with Jefferson and Adams.

At the end of World War I, more than one million members of the British military had died in the war.

The first recorded English casualty of the war was 17-year-old soldier John Parr.

The last recorded English war casualty was 30-year-old George Edwin Ellison.

They have graves that face one another just 15 feet apart in the Saint Symphorien Military Cemetery in Belgium — yet, without any planning whatsoever.

Coincidence?

This one caught my attention since it involves my favorite of authors — Edgar Allen Poe.

In Poe’s 1838 novel, The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket, a four-man crew is shipwrecked and lost at sea without food or water.

In the story, the crew decides to turn to cannibalism to survive and drew straws to determine who will be sacrificed so the other three may live.

Now here is where something more than coincidence has to be working.

The Poe character chosen was named Richard Parker.

In 1884, a real ship was shipwrecked and a crewman named Richard Parker became ill after drinking sea water.

The remainder of the ship’s crew decided out of desperation to kill and eat the real Parker before he became tainted by disease.

The remaining crew survived their ordeal but were charged with murder when they returned to shore.

So I ask: coincidence in history, or something more here is at play?

I experienced my own brush with coincidence on Sept. 11.

Have you?

