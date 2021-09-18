Man in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Penn Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police responding to the ShotSpotter alert were advised that a man with a gunshot wound was being taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Officers located the vehicle with the victim in the back seat. He was listed as critical but stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
