CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

By Ben Turner
Space.com
Space.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.

www.space.com

Comments / 5

Related
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computers#Live Science
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Finally Found? What Scientists Claim

Dark Energy has been puzzling astrophysicists for a long time. They found out that the mysterious form of energy exists without knowing what exactly is it and what characteristics does it have. Dark energy is known as the driving force behind the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Thanks to a...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Our Universe may have a fifth dimension that would change everything we know about physics

In 1905, Albert Einstein showed in his Special Theory of Relativity that space is intimately connected to time via the cosmic speed limit of light and so, strictly speaking, we live in a Universe with four dimensions of space-time. For everyday purposes however, we think of the Universe in three dimensions of space (north-south, east-west, up-down) and one dimension of time (past-future). In that case, a fifth dimension would be an extra dimension of space.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Lumpy tumor shown on facial reconstruction of Neanderthal who lived on 'drowned land'

You can now gaze into the crinkly eyes of "Krijn," a young Neanderthal man who had a tumor growing on his skull when he died up to 70,000 years ago. In 2001, an amateur paleontologist found a piece of Krijn's skull while sifting through sediments collected from the bottom of the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. Now, paleo-anthropological artists have used that hunk of skull to create a lifelike bust of Krijn, including the bulge above his right eyebrow where the tumor sat.
SCIENCE
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

7,200-Year-Old Skeleton of 'New Type' of Ancient Human Unearthed in Indonesia

In the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a group called the Toaleans has identified a 'new type of ancient human' in the form of a 7,200-year-old female skeleton 'Bessé', buried in a foetal position, partially obscured by rocks. Christened Bessé, who only died out 1,500 years ago and most likely 17...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

We May Have Detected Another Hint of Gravitational Waves in Pulsing Stars

Gravitational wave interferometers such as LIGO are deeply impressive feats of engineering, honed over years to measure the barely-detectable ripples in space-time generated by massive cosmic objects. But the cosmos has given us another tool with which we might be able to detect elusive gravitational wave signals. These are a type of dead star named pulsars, and delays in their precisely-timed flashes could be a hint of the gravitational wave background of the Universe - the hum of billions of years of cosmic collisions and exploding stars. Earlier this year, the NANOGrav collaboration announced that they may have detected this hum. Now...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

What the hell is that weird flashing from the center of the galaxy?

Not far from the center of the Milky Way galaxy, astronomers have recently witnessed a mysterious flashing of radio waves. Many (in fact, most) objects give off radio waves — this is not unusual. What caught the eyes of astronomers is that this target does not seem to fit any category of known radio sources.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Now Know Why There Are Dead Galaxies Floating Lost in The Void of Space

Ultra-diffuse galaxies (UDGs) are something of a mystery for astronomers. They're smaller galaxies in terms of the number of stars, but they're still spread out over great distances, making them faint and difficult to spot. It's not clear how they're formed or if there's something special about the dark matter halos that helps them form. Recently published research might be able to answer a few outstanding questions about UDGs and, in particular, "quenched" UDGs – ones that aren't forming any new stars. Through a series of simulations, astronomers have been able to spot and analyze some new galaxies that match this description. Observations...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy