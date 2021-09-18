Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Gravitational wave interferometers such as LIGO are deeply impressive feats of engineering, honed over years to measure the barely-detectable ripples in space-time generated by massive cosmic objects. But the cosmos has given us another tool with which we might be able to detect elusive gravitational wave signals. These are a type of dead star named pulsars, and delays in their precisely-timed flashes could be a hint of the gravitational wave background of the Universe - the hum of billions of years of cosmic collisions and exploding stars. Earlier this year, the NANOGrav collaboration announced that they may have detected this hum. Now...

