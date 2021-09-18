CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog was occurring across portions of the Northland this morning. The visibility was down to a quarter to half mile in spots, including in the Brainerd Lakes, Moose lake, Longville, and Solon Springs areas. If you`re driving this morning, give yourself some extra time. The fog should lift by 9 AM.

